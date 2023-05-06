Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .269 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (19 of 29), with multiple hits seven times (24.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Mancini has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.8%.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Hoeing (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
