The St. Louis Cardinals hope to break their seven-game losing run versus the Detroit Tigers (14-17), on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals and Spencer Turnbull (1-4) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Turnbull - DET (1-4, 6.84 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Turnbull

Turnbull makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.

Turnbull has yet to record a quality start this season.

Turnbull is trying to pick up his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright has been named the starter for the Cardinals and will make his first start this season.

The 41-year-old righty last pitched Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing 4 2/3 innings as the starter.

He finished last season with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.283 WHIP while earning an 11-12 record.

He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 37th in WHIP (1.283), and 41st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.

