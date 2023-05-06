Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-23) will clash with Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (14-17) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, May 6. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +170. The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Spencer Turnbull - DET (1-4, 6.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+170) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $27.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Vierling get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 18 games this season and won eight (44.4%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won five of 11 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.