Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Vierling will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The favored Cardinals have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +170. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -210 +170 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 15 of its 31 chances.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-7 6-10 3-11 11-6 9-14 5-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.