Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Tigers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Cardinals Odds
|Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Cardinals
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .205 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 11 games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wainwright takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 41-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- His 3.71 ERA ranked 31st, 1.283 WHIP ranked 37th, and 6.7 K/9 ranked 41st among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.