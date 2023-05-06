On Saturday, Riley Greene (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI against the Cardinals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.372) thanks to six extra-base hits.
  • Greene will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.
  • Greene has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.4% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In nine games this season (29.0%), Greene has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 15 of 31 games (48.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wainwright will start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
  • The 41-year-old righty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • Last season he ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 37th in WHIP (1.283), and 41st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
