On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (batting .220 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .763, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .410 this season.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 97th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 81.3% of his games this season (26 of 32), with at least two hits 12 times (37.5%).

In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 10 games this year (31.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (16 of 32), with two or more runs five times (15.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings