Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with 26 hits and an OBP of .337 this season.

In 57.1% of his games this season (16 of 28), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 28 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Vierling has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings