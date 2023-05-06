Luis Robert and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (132 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Lodolo on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert has 29 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .236 with 14 extra-base hits.
  • Robert is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Robert has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (21.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Robert has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (nine of 32), with two or more RBI five times (15.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (40.6%), including three multi-run games (9.4%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
  • The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .338 against him.
