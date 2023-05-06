After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

  • Alberto has a double and a home run while batting .167.
  • Alberto has picked up a hit in four games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Alberto has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lodolo (2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 6.16 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .338 to opposing hitters.
