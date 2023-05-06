On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .258.
  • Jimenez will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • Jimenez has picked up a hit in 72.0% of his 25 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (44.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (12.0%).
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (48.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Reds will send Lodolo (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.16, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .338 against him.
