The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .283 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 122nd in slugging.
  • Swanson has gotten a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (35.5%).
  • In 31 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), with two or more runs five times (16.1%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Hoeing (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
