You can find player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Luis Arraez and other players on the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins heading into their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs will send Drew Smyly (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Smyly has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals May. 1 7.0 6 1 1 2 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 5.0 4 2 2 4 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 7.2 1 0 0 10 0 at Dodgers Apr. 16 5.2 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 10 5.0 2 1 1 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Drew Smyly's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 43 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .309/.353/.410 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 33 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .297/.365/.568 on the season.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles and a walk.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 45 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .437/.504/.544 on the year.

Arraez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .457 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 24 hits with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashing .212/.294/.451 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 3 7 vs. Braves May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.