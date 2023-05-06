Cubs vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
The Marlins are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cubs (-175).
Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-175
|+145
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Chicago's past six contests has been 8.3, a stretch during which the Cubs and their opponents have finished under each time.
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have put together a 9-9 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Chicago has gone 1-3 (25%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
- Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 32 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-18-1).
- The Cubs have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-8
|7-8
|8-9
|8-7
|9-12
|7-4
