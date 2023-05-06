Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After batting .243 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 29 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .353.
- Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 13 games this year (40.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lodolo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.16 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 6.16 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .338 to his opponents.
