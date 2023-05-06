Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .200 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has three doubles and 10 walks while batting .220.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this season (42.9%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).
- He has not homered in his 21 games this year.
- Baddoo has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in eight games this year (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wainwright gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- The 41-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
- He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 37th in WHIP (1.283), and 41st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
