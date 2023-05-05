Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 23 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .253 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Grandal has recorded a hit in 14 of 28 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (21.4%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this year (25.0%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (21.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.