Yasmani Grandal -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 23 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .253 with 11 extra-base hits.

Grandal has recorded a hit in 14 of 28 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (21.4%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this year (25.0%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (21.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

