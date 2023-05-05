Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) clash with Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (10-22) in the series opener at Great American Ball Park on Friday, May 5. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (-105). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (0-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (0-4, 7.16 ERA)

White Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Reds went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have won in four, or 18.2%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 4-16 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

