Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .293 with five doubles and four walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in eight of 14 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Anderson has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.