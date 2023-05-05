The Detroit Tigers (13-17) aim to continue their three-game winning streak when they square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-4) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (1-2) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-4, 3.34 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

The Tigers are sending Boyd (1-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 32-year-old has a 5.47 ERA and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

So far this season, Boyd does not have a quality start.

Boyd will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals' Montgomery (2-4) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.34 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in six games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.34), 42nd in WHIP (1.229), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2).

