Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 26 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .350 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 104 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages just 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Detroit has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.204 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Matthew Boyd (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

In five starts this season, Boyd has not yet earned a quality start.

Boyd has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Home Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/30/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/3/2023 Mets W 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Joey Lucchesi 5/3/2023 Mets W 8-1 Home Michael Lorenzen Max Scherzer 5/4/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals - Away Michael Lorenzen Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Lorenzen Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians - Away Joey Wentz Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield

