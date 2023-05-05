Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Jordan Montgomery, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Tigers are +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-225). The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: BSMW
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Venue: Busch Stadium
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cardinals -225 +185 8 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-4.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those contests.
  • Detroit has a record of 3-4 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 30 games with a total this season.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-7 5-10 3-11 10-6 9-14 4-3

