Tigers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) taking on the Detroit Tigers (13-17) at 8:15 PM ET (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-4) against the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (1-2).
Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Tigers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Tigers have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Detroit has won three of seven games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (104 total, 3.5 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Orioles
|L 6-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 30
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Spencer Turnbull vs Kyle Bradish
|May 3
|Mets
|W 6-5
|Joey Wentz vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 3
|Mets
|W 8-1
|Michael Lorenzen vs Max Scherzer
|May 4
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Justin Verlander
|May 5
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 6
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Adam Wainwright
|May 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Steven Matz
|May 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Tanner Bibee
|May 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Shane Bieber
|May 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
