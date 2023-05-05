After hitting .171 with a double, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .196 with four doubles and 10 walks.

In 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 32 games played this season, he has not homered.

In 18.8% of his games this season, Andrus has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in seven of 32 games (21.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings