The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two walks) in his last game against the Twins.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .258.

Jimenez is batting .524 with two homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (17 of 24), with more than one hit four times (16.7%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Jimenez has driven home a run in 11 games this year (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 11 of 24 games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

