Cubs vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 5
The Chicago Cubs (15-16) have dropped three games in a row as they ready to take on the Miami Marlins (16-16), who have also dropped three straight. Friday's matchup at Wrigley Field starts at 2:20 PM ET.
The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (4-0) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-2).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Cubs vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.49 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (2-2, 4.67 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- The Cubs will send Steele (4-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- The 27-year-old has pitched to a 1.49 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across six games.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Justin Steele vs. Marlins
- The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.379) and 28 home runs.
- The left-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-22 with two doubles and two RBI in six innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera
- Cabrera (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.67 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
- Cabrera is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.
- Cabrera has put up three starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.
Edward Cabrera vs. Cubs
- The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .270 batting average, and is fourth in the league with 288 total hits and 10th in MLB play with 156 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.436) and are ninth in all of MLB with 40 home runs.
- Cabrera has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Cubs this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .176 batting average over one appearance.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.