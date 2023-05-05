Bookmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Luis Arraez and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (4-0) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks third in ERA (1.49), 14th in WHIP (.963), and 45th in K/9 (7.9).

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Apr. 30 6.0 7 3 2 3 1 vs. Padres Apr. 25 5.1 3 0 0 5 2 at Athletics Apr. 19 6.0 4 2 1 5 2 at Dodgers Apr. 14 7.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 8 6.0 4 1 1 3 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 41 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 18 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .304/.349/.400 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 32 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .299/.369/.570 slash line on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 12 RBI (42 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .424/.496/.535 on the year.

Arraez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, six walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI (24 total hits).

He has a slash line of .220/.303/.468 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 3 7 vs. Braves May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.