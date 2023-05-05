Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (15-16) meet Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (16-16) in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Friday, May 5. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +140. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.49 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (2-2, 4.67 ERA)

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won eight out of the 17 games, or 47.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 1-3 (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Marlins have won four of eight games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-4.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

