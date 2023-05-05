How to Watch the Cubs vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will look to outdo Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 40 total home runs.
- Chicago's .436 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs rank third in the majors with a .270 batting average.
- Chicago scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (156 total, five per game).
- The Cubs' .341 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 8.3 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 3.44 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.172).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Steele has collected five quality starts this season.
- Steele will look to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-1
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Trevor Williams
|5/3/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Jake Irvin
|5/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|5/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Edward Cabrera
|5/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Miles Mikolas
|5/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jack Flaherty
|5/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jordan Montgomery
