Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (15-16) against the Miami Marlins (16-16) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on May 5.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (4-0) for the Cubs and Edward Cabrera (2-2) for the Marlins.

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 17 times and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.

Chicago has entered four games this season favored by -165 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 156 total runs this season.

The Cubs' 3.44 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule