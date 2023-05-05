The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 29 hits.
  • Vaughn has picked up a hit in 23 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Vaughn has had an RBI in 13 games this season (41.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (32.3%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Greene gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put together a 2.89 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
