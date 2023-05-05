The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 29 hits.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 23 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Vaughn has had an RBI in 13 games this season (41.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (32.3%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings