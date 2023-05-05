Andrew Benintendi -- hitting .257 with a double, five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.321) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Benintendi enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .235.

Benintendi has gotten at least one hit in 82.1% of his games this year (23 of 28), with multiple hits seven times (25.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 28 games this year.

Benintendi has had an RBI in six games this year.

In 14 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings