After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Discover More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate (2022)

Short hit .000 with two walks.

Short went hitless in all six games last year.

Including all six games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Short drove in a run in two games last season out of six, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He crossed home plate safely twice last year in six games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 1 GP 3 .000 AVG .000 .000 OBP .200 .000 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 3 GP 3 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)