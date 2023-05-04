Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Zack Short At The Plate (2022)
- Short hit .000 with two walks.
- Short went hitless in all six games last year.
- Including all six games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Short drove in a run in two games last season out of six, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He crossed home plate safely twice last year in six games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|3
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.200
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|2/0
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Verlander will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- The 40-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last season he ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5).
