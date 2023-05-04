Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .274 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 60.9% of his games this season (14 of 23), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.5 per game).
- Verlander will start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 40-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 1.75 ERA ranked first, .829 WHIP ranked first, and 9.5 K/9 ranked 11th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
