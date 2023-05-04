The Minnesota Twins (17-14) will look to Nick Gordon, on a two-game homer streak, against the Chicago White Sox (10-21) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA).

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

In his last appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

During six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.

Giolito enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Giolito is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

Lucas Giolito vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .231 batting average, and is 24th in the league with 238 total hits and 13th in MLB play with 140 runs scored. They have the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.405) and are eighth in all of MLB with 40 home runs.

Giolito has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Twins this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (2-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 4.00 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Lopez has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.

Pablo Lopez vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 127 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 252 hits, 17th in baseball, with 30 home runs (22nd in the league).

The White Sox have gone 3-for-26 with a double and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

