As they try for the series sweep, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (10-21) will clash with Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (17-14) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, May 4. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Twins (-140). The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 15, or 75%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Twins have an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Twins went 6-2 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have won in four, or 19%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 3-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

