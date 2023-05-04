The Minnesota Twins versus Chicago White Sox game on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Byron Buxton and Andrew Vaughn.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 30 home runs.

Fueled by 88 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 127 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.74 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined 1.560 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Giolito will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays L 12-3 Home Lance Lynn Calvin Faucher 4/30/2023 Rays W 12-9 Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Dylan Cease Louie Varland 5/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds - Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds - Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds - Away Michael Kopech Luke Weaver 5/8/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles

