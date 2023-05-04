How to Watch the White Sox vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins versus Chicago White Sox game on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Byron Buxton and Andrew Vaughn.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 30 home runs.
- Fueled by 88 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .377 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 127 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago strikes out 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.74 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a combined 1.560 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He has three quality starts in six chances this season.
- Giolito will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Zach Eflin
|4/29/2023
|Rays
|L 12-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Calvin Faucher
|4/30/2023
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Joe Ryan
|5/3/2023
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Louie Varland
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Luke Weaver
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
