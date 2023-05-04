Pablo Lopez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+115). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (19%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 3-12 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 31 chances.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-9 4-12 5-11 5-10 8-16 2-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.