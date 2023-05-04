The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart (hitting .111 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is batting .184 with a double and two walks.
  • In six of 15 games this year, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Barnhart has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of 15 games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Corbin (1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 5.74 ERA ranks 70th, 1.660 WHIP ranks 75th, and 6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
