Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart (hitting .111 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Cubs vs Nationals
|Cubs vs Nationals Odds
|Cubs vs Nationals Prediction
|Cubs vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .184 with a double and two walks.
- In six of 15 games this year, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Barnhart has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of 15 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Nationals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin (1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.74 ERA ranks 70th, 1.660 WHIP ranks 75th, and 6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.