Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Trey Mancini and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .268 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.6% of his games this year, Mancini has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.8%.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6).
