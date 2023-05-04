Thursday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (12-17) and the New York Mets (16-15) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been victorious in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB play scoring 3.5 runs per game (102 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.69 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule