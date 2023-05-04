On Thursday, Seby Zavala (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .182 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Zavala has gotten a hit in four of 15 games this year (26.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Zavala has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 29 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins will send Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
