On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (hitting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom leads Chicago with 24 hits, batting .238 this season with 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is fourth in slugging.
  • Wisdom has picked up a hit in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 32.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 9.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 39.3% of his games this year, Wisdom has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 16 of 28 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (71.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (42.9%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (57.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
