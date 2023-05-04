Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (.239 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .757, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 24 of 30 games this year (80.0%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (36.7%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Hoerner has an RBI in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 5.74 ERA ranks 70th, 1.660 WHIP ranks 75th, and 6 K/9 ranks 70th.
