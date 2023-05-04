Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mets - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nick Maton and his .323 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Mets and Justin Verlander on May 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Mets Player Props
|Tigers vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Mets
|Tigers vs Mets Odds
|Tigers vs Mets Prediction
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .151 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Maton has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has an RBI in eight of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 28 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.5 per game).
- Verlander will start for the Mets, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4, the 40-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.