The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling and his .559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit with 25 hits and an OBP of .333 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 91st in slugging.
  • Vierling will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.
  • In 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%) Vierling has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 19.2% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Verlander will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • When he last appeared on Friday, Nov. 4, the 40-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
