Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.276 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Twins.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert is batting .217 with six doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 30 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 30), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 29 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Lopez (2-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
