On Thursday, Ian Happ (.419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .430 this season while batting .308 with 23 walks and 13 runs scored.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), including nine multi-hit games (31.0%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Happ has driven home a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (50.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

