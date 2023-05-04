Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .278 with two home runs and six walks.

In 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%) Sheets has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Sheets has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings