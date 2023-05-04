The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is hitting .239 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Jimenez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last games.
  • Jimenez has gotten a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), including three multi-hit games (13.0%).
  • He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jimenez has driven in a run in 10 games this season (43.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 23 games so far this year.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).
  • The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
